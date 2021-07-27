Indian Idol 12: Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy to appear as guests on the reality show

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is inching closer to the finale. The show's final episode will reportedly be aired next month. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Even after many controversies, the show is one of the most loved reality shows. The only contestants remaining in the show are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble and the competition among the contestants is getting tougher with each passing day.

Every week the makers invite veteran singers to encourage the contestants. This week celebrated and veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy will be seen gracing the show. The show will be celebrating the 90’s era of music. The contestants will be singing some of the famous, evergreen songs. Apart from this, host Aditya Narayan will be seen engaging with the guest judges by highlighting some interesting trivia. Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya will also be seen enjoying their company.

Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy are popular singers of the 90s. They have sung together in many films including Judwaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ishq, etc. They are coming together after a long time. According to the reports, the grand finale will be held on August 15 and it will be aired for 12 long hours. A-list singers and celebrities like Asha Bhosle, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Annu Kapoor, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal, Mika Singh, will be gracing the show.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12, 25 July 2021, Written Update: Contestants make Bappi Lahiri groove