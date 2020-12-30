Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet join Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace shaadi special episode

In the upcoming episode, Neha Kakkar will be joined by Rohanpreet Singh, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as they appear as guests in the show.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding was nothing less than a dream. Their wedding remains the talk of the town. The pictures from the wedding continue to woo fans. And now, the singer couple will be appearing together on singing reality show together for the first time. Neha Kakkar is the judge at the Indian Idol 12 and in the upcoming episode, she will be joined by her hubby. The Sony TV channel has released a new video showing Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

They will be gracing the show for a shaadi special episode. Both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen twinning in green and black colour and looked cute. The video released by the channel shows all four of them coming together, while singers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya clap for them. Neha Kakkar met her husband Rohanpreet Singh during the shooting of her music video of Nehu Da Vyah which was released in August. They got married on October 24.

Neha Kakkar also got emotional on the show when her husband Rohanpreet Singh praised her for her achievements. He even thanked her for giving such a big stage. The pictures and videos have been trending on digital platforms. Apart from this, Neha Kakkar has also shared a dance video on her Instagram in which she is seen dancing with her husband.

Are you ready to go awww? Find out how #NehuPreet met for the first time and tune in to #IndianIdol2020 this Sunday and catch more unheard stories about this cute couple in the #ShaadiSpecial at 8 PM @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @FremantleIndia pic.twitter.com/L2sFe5OrKb — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 30, 2020

Recently, Neha Kakkar had teased fans by announcing her pregnancy, but later it turned out to be a promotional post for the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar also featuring Rohanpreet Singh.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar tears up as Rohanpreet says he's 'proud' of her & calls himself 'lucky' on Indian Idol 12 sets

Credits :SONY TV twitter

