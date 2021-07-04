Indian Idol 12: Nihal impresses veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha as he sings song ‘Zindagi imtehaan lete hai’

Indian Idol 12 makers have released a promo video on their Instagram handle. Singer Nihal is seen performing on the song.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been grabbing lot of eyeballs recently. The show was in the headlines ever since singer Amit Kumar spoke on the singing skills of the contestants. The show often gets trolled also by the netizens. Recently, Anu Malik was trolled for returning as a judge in the show. Amid this, the makers always invite celebrities to encourage the contestants. And this week veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife will be gracing the show.

The makers have dropped a promo video on their Instagram handle. In the video, contestant Nihal is seen singing a song from one of the films of the actor. He is singing ‘Zindagi imtehaan lete hai’. The veteran actor was looking impressed by his singing talent and said him ‘outstanding’. Judge Himesh Reshmaiya also praised him saying, “Anything that you sing is fantastic”. Even the actor was seen lip singing with him. Nihal looked happy from the appreciation. The video is captioned as “#IdolNihal ki awaaz mein paani jaisi khaasiyat hai, kisi bhi gaane mein daal do, apne aap ko usmein dhaal leti hai! Dekhiye #ShatrughanAndPoonamSinhaSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Fans also in the comment section praised him and dropped lovely comments for him.

In the last episode, contestant Shanmukhpriya sung on ‘Cham Cham Cham’ from Baaghi. Listening to her song, judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, and Anu Malik could not stop themselves from dancing. She won loads of appreciation from them.

Credits :SONY TV Instagram

