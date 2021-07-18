Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Pawandeep's song 'Honthon Se Chhulo Tum’ leaves Dharmendra and Anita Raj teary eyed

Indian Idol 12 makers have released a new video featuring Pawandeep's performance. The show finale will be shown next month.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is inching towards the finale. The contestants are keeping their best foot in front and wooing the audience from mind-blowing performances. Currently, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro. And it is being reported that the grand finale will air next month, i.e. August. Meanwhile, every weekend celebrities grace the show and encourage the contestants. And this week veteran actors Dharmendra and Anita Raj graced the set.

The channel has released a new promo video of the upcoming episode. In the video, the veteran actors are seen getting emotional after watching the performance of Pawandeep. He sang the song ‘Honthon Se Chhulo Tum’. The song originally featured Anita Raj and Raj Babar and it is from the film Prem Geet. And it is sung by late Ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. Both also praised the contestant for his performance. To note, the actors were very popular in their time and had delivered many hits at the box office.

The video captioned it as ‘Dil ko choo legi #IdolPawandeep ki khoobsurat performance! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #DharmendraAndAnitaRajSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Click here to view the promo:

Till now many celebrities have graced the show and praised the contestants. The show has been grabbing headlines ever since it has started. Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar have already quit the show owing to the pandemic. Anu Malik has replaced them but he was also trolled.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Randhir Kapoor reveals the reason for calling Karisma Kapoor ‘Lolo’

Credits :SONY TV Instagram

Share your comment ×