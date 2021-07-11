Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle praises Shanmukhapriya’s energy as she sings ‘Duniya Mein

The makers of the Indian Idol 12 show have released a new promo from the upcoming episodes. This week is dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The singing reality show Indian Idol remains one of the favourite shows of viewers ever since it was first aired on television. Amid the controversies, the show is now heading for the grand finale. Contestants will be seen performing their best to claim the trophy. Every week celebrities come to the show to encourage the contestants. And this week, legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be seen gracing the sets. She will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances and will also unveil the winner's trophy.

The channel has released a new promo for the show. In the video, contestant Shanmukhapriya is seen singing one of the songs of the veteran singer. She sings “Duniya Mein logon ko” and her energy level left the singer in awe. She praised her singing skills. Even the judges are seen giving a standing ovation to the contestant. “Gaane ke prati #IdolShanmukhapriya ke dedication ki Asha ji ne ki taareef! Dekhiye #AshaBhosleSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par,” the video caption reads.

The week is dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. As reported, host Aditya Narayan will also be seen sharing some stories of Asha Ji from her time in the industry.

The makers have also released a promo video wherein contestant Pawandeep Rajan is seen dancing with the singer on the song "Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam". It is worth mentioning here that reports are coming in that the grand finale will be held on August 15. But still, a confirmation is awaited.

