Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya overwhelmed as Javed Akhtar praises her singing: It means world to me

Shanmukhapriya was not able to control her excitement after seeing legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. He will be gracing the show this weekend.

The Indian Idol season 12 always welcomes celebrities on the show and this time, legendary lyricist, writer, and poet Javed Akhtar will be coming. The makers will be airing a special episode ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’ where contestants will be singing the songs written by him. Every contestant is very happy and excited about the upcoming episode. He will also be seen interacting with them and giving them guidance on their singing techniques. But, contestant Shanmukhapriya was left awestruck when he praised her singing skill.

The lyricist said, “I have seen a lot of your songs on YouTube and today saw you perform live. Continue to work the way you are. You have a very bright future ahead of you.” The budding singer also said, “I was awestruck the moment I saw Javed Sir enter the sets. I am such a huge fan of his work. His writing is what makes the song a lot more melodious. Being on the same set as him is a big deal.”

“I am so grateful to Indian Idol Season 12 for allowing me to perform in front of a legend like Javed Sir. I couldn’t stand the ground when he mentioned he’s heard my yodeling & seen my videos. Javed Sir is a legendary artist and to receive a compliment like this means the world to me,” she further said. Host Aditya Narayan has also mentioned that he wants to do a concert with her.

Talking about doing a concert, Aditya Narayan shares, “I would love to go on a concert with Shanmukhapriya across cities once the lockdown gets uplifted. Her energy is infectious, and I feel she’ll make for a great performer.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

