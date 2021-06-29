Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha gave a musical surprise to his wife Poonam Sinha; Sings song for her

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha will be encouraging the contestants this weekend. The actor will also share other interesting facts about his career.

The musical reality show Indian Idol 12 continues to be in the headlines. Right from singer Amit Kumar’s remark to contestant Shanmukhapriya’s troll, the show has been grabbing eyeballs. Judges have also been under the radar of the audience. The makers of the show always invite celebrities to encourage the contestants. From Javed Akhtar to Kumar Sanu, many celebrities had made a guest appearances on the show. This time Bollywood industry’s Shotgun Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha will be coming as the special episode.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see budding contestants crooning to some of his superhit songs of the actor. But there will also be a surprise for everyone as the veteran actor will be giving a musical surprise to his ladylove. He will sing a song for her. The veteran actor is seen dressed red checked shirt and he paired it with a black Nehru jacket. He completed the look with a stoll wrapped around his neck. While his wife is wearing a pretty orange colour saree and completed it with a red colour bindi. She always looks beautiful.

Along with this, the contestants will also receive a lot of guidance and appreciation from the actor. Keeping the entertainment quotient alive, he will be seen engaging in a lot of candid conversations with the judges and share some instances from his yesteryears.

Judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying the company of the inspiring actor along with the contestants of the show.

