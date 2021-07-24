Indian Idol 12: Veteran actress Reena Roy reveals a huge secret about Anu Malik’s life

13 minutes ago  |  2.9K
   
Indian Idol 12: Veteran actress Reena Roy reveals a huge secret about Anu Malik’s life
Advertisement

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will bring back the magic of the 80’s era. The upcoming episode will be graced by the presence of the veteran actress Reena Roy. The episode will be based on the super hit songs from the movies in which Reena Roy was cast, and the contestants of the show will be giving their finest performances on the stage of the show. Contestant Arunita Kanjilal will be seen singing the evergreen song ‘Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho’ and Reena Roy will be highly impressed by her melodious performance. She will also be lip-syncing to the song sung by Arunita.

Reena Roy will also be sharing some exciting details from her young days in Bollywood. The actress shared that Anu Malik used to make rounds of the lane where she used to live. Anu Malik will be stunned to hear this. Further, she also adds that Anu Malik had run away with a girl of the most decent family in the area and that he is married to her. Everyone on the sets including the contestants and host Aditya Narayan will be surprised to know about this side of Anu Malik. Aditya Narayan adds that after 12 years, the team is getting to know about this detail of the music composer.

Watch the video here- Click

Reena Roy will be seen enjoying the performance of the singers as they entertain the audience with songs from the 80s. The show is now gearing up for the finale as there are only six contestants left, who will be giving their best performance to be declared as the winner of the season.

Also read- Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal gets emotional on receiving an unexpected gift from legend Bappi Lahiri

Advertisement

Credits: Colors TV Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All