India's Best Dancer 2, 17 October 2021, Written Update: Thrill seeking participants compete

In today's episode, the participants share their personal tales of hardships and challenges in their lives.

Malaika enthusiastically called the first candidate. Roza from Orissa is the first contender. She delivered a stunning performance full of charisma. Geeta Kapur was moved by Roza's performance and chose her for the next round.

Raktim is the next contender. His performance energy is unrivaled. He has been selected for the next round. The judges have a conversation about love.

Sanket, the current contender, gave an incredible performance.

After a few appearances, Ritesh enters as a contestant. He delivered a fantastic performance. Maniesh Paul arrives, as usual, and injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere.

Rajendra is the next participant. The judges were blown away by his performance and awarded the batch to Rajendra, who advanced to the next stage.

Popnflex delivered a mind-blowing performance. His dancing and enthusiasm are second to none. Tiger Pop, the season 1 winner, joins him on stage and does a popping performance.

Akash put forth a fantastic performance. Terence pulls a prank on Akash by telling him that he can't push the buzzer since his performance was a bit low, but he is eventually chosen for the next round.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora reveals her nickname on the show; Deets Inside