India's Best Dancer 2, 18th December 2021, Written Update: Double fun with Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants

In today's episode, Maniesh Paul says that India's top dancers will perform alongside Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants. Maniesh summons the first contestants, Sanket Gaonkar and Arshiya Sharma, as well as choreographer Anuradha. They put on a good show based on the theme of Lord Krishna. After the performance, Arshiya gives the prasad she has brought, wishing Sanket's father to recover soon. They get a total score of 24.

Gourav Sarwan and Prithviraj, together with choreographer Rupesh Soni, are the next contenders. The judges give them a standing ovation for their performance. They received a score of 30. Geeta Kapur asks Gourav and Sanchit to perform together. They both deliver stellar performances.

The next contestants are Dibbay Das and Pari Tamang, with choreographer Pankaj Thapa. The judges give them a standing ovation and are left speechless. They get a total score of 27. Pari gifts a phone to Dibbay's mom. Dibbay gets emotional.

Maniesh calls the next contestants, Florina Gogoi and Akash with Tushar Shetty. They get a total score of 24 from the judges. Geeta asks Florina and Tejas Varma to perform together. The two deliver outstanding performances.

Maniesh announces that now the best dancers will perform as a pair. The following contestants are Roza Rana, and Zamroodh. They receive a total score of 25. Sanket Gaonkar and Dibbay Das are the next contestants. The duo get a total score of 30. Sanket and Dibbay get emotional.

Maniesh calls Zamroodh and Raktim onto the stage. Maniesh Paul, as usual, injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere and predicts their future.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

