India's Best Dancer 2, 1st January 2022, Written Update: Race to Finale begins

In today's episode, Manish Paul announces the "Race to Finale" and that by the end of the day, the audience will get to know the Top 5 performers of the show. Manish asks the judges about their excitement levels.

The first contestant Raktim Thaturia with choreographer Aryan Patra delivers a fantastic performance. Raktim gets compliments from the judges and a total score of 25.

The next contestant Roza Rana with choreographer Sanam Johar give an energetic performance. They get a standing ovation from everyone and a total score of 30.

Manish calls upon the next contestant, Zamroodh with choreographer Sonali Kar. They deliver a charismatic performance and receive a standing ovation from the judges with a score of 30. Manish further shows a funny clip of Zamroodh.

The next performance is of Gourav Sarwan with choreographer Rupesh Soni. They receive a lot of acclaim from the judges. Manish announces that Gourav Sarwan has been chosen for the top 5 and that he has received the highest score in this season of India's Best Dancer.

Manish reveals that Dibbay fell and injured his head while rehearsing.The doctor advised him not to perform. Dibbay gets emotional. Terence offers Dibbay the chance to get a diploma in a dance course.

The next contestant is Saumya Kamble with Vartika Jha. The performance energy of the two is unrivalled. They get a score of 30. Manish informs that Saumya is the second contender among the best five.

The next contestant is Akash Tambedkar with Tushar Shetty. They deliver a power-packed performance and get a score of 30. Saumya and Gourav dance together and get a score of 30.

Zamroodh is the third-best of the five contenders. Roza is the fourth competitor. Raktim is the final candidate.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

