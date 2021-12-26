India's Best Dancer 2, 25th December 2021, Written Update: Heartfelt tribute to mothers

In today's episode, Maniesh Paul informs about the ultimate finale of India's Best Dancer 2. Maniesh recalls his mom and shares a few heartfelt words about all the mothers. The first contestant is Zamroodh, with choreographer Sonali Kar. The judges were blown away by his performance and gave him a standing ovation. They get a total score of 30. Zamroodh speaks about his mom. As usual, Maniesh Paul injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere and asks the judges about their nicknames.

The next contestant is Akash Tambedkar, with choreographer Tushar Shetty. Akash dedicates the beautiful performance to his grandmother. They get a total score of 24. Akash's mom talks about her mother's struggle.

Maniesh says the next contestants are Gourav Sarwan and Saumya Kamble. They delivered a stunning performance. They got a standing ovation from everyone. They get a total score of 30. Saumya speaks about her mother and later shakes a leg with her.

The next contestant is Dibbay Das, with choreographer Pankaj Thapa. Dibbay gets emotional upon meeting his mother after a long time. Dibbay's mom feeds him. Dibbay's words made everyone teary-eyed. They get a total score of 26. The judges talk about their mothers.

The next contestants are Zamroodh and Roza Rana. The two deliver an energetic performance and get a standing ovation from everyone. They get a total score of 30.

Tushar Shetty and the other contestants speak about their bond with the judges. The contestants and choreographers celebrate mothers and give Geeta Kapoor a heartfelt tribute with beautiful performances. Geeta Kapoor thanks them all.

Maniesh says that the next contestant, Sanket Gaonkar, won't be performing because his father has passed away. Everyone is shocked, and they hope and pray for him to be back soon.

The next contestant is Dibbay Das. He performs a blind act. He was supposed to perform with Sanket, but due to unforeseen circumstances, he was unable to do so. He gets a total score of 30. Dibbay dedicates the performance to Sanket's dad.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.