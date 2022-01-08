India's Best Dancer 2, 8th January 2022, Written Update: Pre-Finale

India's Best Dancer 2 is just a day ahead of the grand finale. Today, in the pre-finale episode, Maniesh Paul calls the first contender, Raktim Thaturia along with choreographer Aryan. Raktim's journey is shown before their performance. The pair's performing energy is unrivalled. He receives accolades from the judges. Raktim's relatives and well-wishers wish him success and ask him to return home with the title.

The next contestant is Zamroodh, with the choreographer Sonali. Maniesh asks him about his journey in India's Best Dancer 2 and how he feels about the finale. They put up a great performance and are appreciated by the judges. Zamroodh speaks with his mother, and his family wishes him luck.

The next contestant is Roza Rana. Maniesh informs that Sanam won't be able to perform with Roza as he isn't feeling well. In the show, Roza talks about her experience and gets emotional. Geeta Kapoor encourages her. She delivers a fantastic performance. Terence Lewis joins her on stage, and the two perform together. Later, Terence dances with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor. Roza is showered with well-wishes from her hometown.

Saumya Kamble is the next performer, but Maniesh informs that she will not be performing today due to medical reasons and connects video call to her. The judges say that they want to see her perform soon. They go through Saumya's time on the show. Geeta Kapoor asks to play the clip of Saumya's previous performance.

Gourav Sarwan also joins the video call as he is also unwell and wasn’t able to perform. He shares his experiences and the memories he made on this show. Terence Lewis requests to play the clip of the previous performance of Gourav and Rupesh. The judges are all praises for Gourav.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.