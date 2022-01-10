India's Best Dancer 2, 9 January 2022, Written Update: The Ultimate Finale

The episode begins with Maniesh welcoming Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manoj Muntashir, and Badshah as special guests. Maniesh introduces the best 12 dancers to perform together on 'Shankara' for the first time. Dharmesh Yelande joins the judge's panel, praises the contestants, and wishes luck.

The host calls up Kerala's hero Zamroodh with choreographer Sonali. Judges praise them for their astonishing performance, and Shilpa dances with Zamroodh. Later, Maniesh welcomes the international show's winner Roza Rana to perform. She stuns the crowd with her unique themed dance performance. Judges give a standing ovation, followed by Shilpa removing her shoes to show her respect. Roza shares that she idealizes Dharmesh.

Maniesh shows a video of how Saumya Kamble's dad has made a new dance studio for his daughter. Choreographer Vartika performs alone as Saumya is sick. Her performance leaves the judges stunned. Shilpa and Dharmesh join Vartika for some energetic moves. Maniesh welcomes Raktim Thakuria along with choreographer Aryan to shake a leg. Badshah says he dances like a cheetah.

Geeta Kapur asks Shilpa to be Raktim's 'Love Guru.' Shilpa shares a few love tips to impress girls. Dharmesh and the gorgeous actress Shilpa dance to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' song and set the stage on fire. Later, Mika Singh joins the stage singing 'Aankh Marey.' The next contestant is Gourav Sarwan, but he cannot perform due to health issues. In his place choreographer, Rupesh Soni performs with MJ5.

The top 5 finalists show a jaw-dropping performance together in the end moment. As Saumya and Gourav are sick, Maniesh adds them in a video call and calls the judges on stage with the trophy. Maniesh announces that Zamroodh, Raktim, and Roza are 4rth, 3rd, and 2nd runner up respectively. They get a check of 1 lakh rupees each.

The host calls the family of Saumya and Gourav on stage and reveals that Saumya Kamble is the winner. Her family takes the trophy and amount of 15 lakhs on her behalf. Saumya expresses her heartfelt thanks to everyone. Gourav is the 1st runner up and gets 1 lakh rupees.

