India's Got Talent, 16 January 2022, Written Update: Magician B.S Reddy stuns the judges

In today's episode, Kirron Kher says she made a special request to Sony TV to make Badshah sit next to her, so she can pull his leg, to which the latter says he also does not miss his mom because of Kirron's company. As the show begins, the first performance is of a dance group named 'Crazy hoppers.' Their astonishing dance performance on the Ganpati song gets a golden button from Kirron Ji.

The next contest is a 'Warrior Squad' team that shows acrobatics. This team is led by Rahul Yadav, who runs an NGO of 200+ students and trains the students in gymnastics. They receive a yes from the judges and a standing ovation from Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The next artists are a duo of two musicians, Divyansh and Manuraj. Their collaboration of flute and beatboxing made Badshah call it a 'lath tod' performance in which he gets up and breaks a stick. Shilpa Shetty stands upon the judge's desk and salutes them. Badshah goes up to the stage to collaborate on 'Kar Gai Chull' and press the golden buzzer. Next up is magician B.S Reddy, the first Indian to receive an Oscar of Magician from USA. He floats a girl on-air and disappears from the stage. Judge Manoj Muntashir says he felt like a kid watching his magic. Reddy receives a big yes from the judges. Later comes a few funny contestants who get rejected for their lame acts and breaking tube lights.

Later, Ishita Visvakarma sings a song dedicating it to her late father. Post her performance Badshah praises her with teary eyes and says she deserves to be in the industry while host Arjun Bijlani comforts her family. Kirron shares that she lost her dad in 2016, and Ishita's song made her emotional. Manoj presses the golden buzzer. Arjun welcomes the team of 'Downtown Bhangra' to perform next. The team of 51 gets a standing ovation from the judges. Shilpa and Badshah join them on stage, perform on 'Nagada Nagada,' and select the team for the next round.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.