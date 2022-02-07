India's Got Talent, 6 February 2022, Written Update: Top 14 finalists of the show

In today's episode, a group named Attractive Steppers from Ranchi performs a dance with props. They made hula hoops using pipes as they couldn't afford the real ones. The judges get impressed and select them. The next performance is of a group named Brahmaputras from Haryana, and they perform a tribal martial art dance form to depict the epic stories. Judges give a standing ovation and select them.

Sachin from Rajasthan performs a dangerous act. Kirron Kher gets scared and requests him to stop. He completes the task and gets selected. Sushil and Shruti are mentalists and perform psychic action. Sushil asks Shilpa Shetty Kundra to think of a person's name, while Shruti tells Shilpa was thinking of Vian. The judges feel awestruck and select the duo. Jeli Tamen from Arunachal Pradesh sings in a dual voice of a male and a female and gets a standing ovation. Rita and Renu from Nepal perform aerial duo. They work in a circus and want to build an image of themselves through India's Got Talent. Shilpa salutes them for this astonishing performance and selects them.

Later, a few more contestants perform lame acts and get rejected. Aditya Malviya from Madhya Pradesh performs a dance, and Kirron calls him the best of all. Badshah praises his emotions and selects him. The next performance is by a group named zero gravity crew India. They perform acrobatics and get a standing ovation from all the judges. Shilpa praises the synchronisation of the act and choreography. She honours the choreographer of this act Rohan Pawar and salutes him. Badshah breaks a stick and calls it a 'lath todh' performance.

The next performance is by Jamuna circus, and the team performs in an outdoor location. Their mind-blowing circus gets a nod from the judges. Finally, the judges decide the top 14 final contestants. The top 14 teams are Bad Salsa, Bomb Fire, Sufi Nizami, Crazy Hoppers, Demolition Crew, Divyansh and Manuraj, Euphony, Warrior Squad, Workout Warriors, Rishabh, B.S Reddy, Ishita Visvakarma, Nitish Bharti, Sathi Dey.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

