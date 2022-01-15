India's Got Talent Review: Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Baadshah, Manoj are fun unlimited

Judged by Bollywood bigwigs, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir were seen celebrating talent coming in from all over the country. The show hosted by Arjun Bijlani, in the opening episode itself saw a plethora of talent on board. The contestants this season left no stone unturned in putting their best foot forward to earn the Golden Buzzer. From singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, rappers, stuntmen, contortionists and much more, the stage of India's Got Talent witnessed it all.

One of the many acts that blew off judges and viewers minds was of Saathi Dey. The 25-year-old contestant astonished the judges with her unique hair aerial act. Shilpa and Kirron ji froze in their respective chairs as they witnessed the girl perform some mind-blowing aerial acts. Up next was The Demolition Crew who won hearts with their power-packed dance act. From emotional stories of contestants to actual talent, the first episode of India's Got Talent had it all.

Apart from the talent on board, what kept us hooked into the Television sets, was the fun banter between the judges. When you have a Shilpa Shetty on board, a lot of jokes, fun times and some really hilarious moments can also be expected. This time along with Shilpa, Baadshah too added a lot of fun filled moments on the show. Kirron Kher strikes a perfect balance between being a perfect critic and a fun-loving judge on the show. Infact, she was seen scolding Baadshah for spoiling the youth by teaching them a few 'cool' hand gestures that were absolutely weird for her. She doesn't hesitate in being her true and natural self. Manoj Muntashir won audiences with his shayari and intense couplets.

The judges looked stunning in their ensembles. Shilpa sizzled in gowns while Baadshah in his quintessential hoodies. Manoj donned smart traditional wear while just like in all seasons, Kirronji too stunned in beautiful kanjeevaram sarees.

Just like every season, the makers did focus on warming the cockles of the audience's hearts by showing the real-life sob or heartwarming stories of almost all the contestants.

