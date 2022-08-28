India's Laughter Champion Grand Finale: Rajat Sood wins the the title of the comedy reality show

Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show, India’s Laughter Champion presented the viewers a mixed range of stand-up acts from across the country and age groups. The show finally came to an end on the 27th of August, 2022, after a successful television and digital run over the past couple of months. ‘Laughter Ka Grand Finale’ was hosted on 27th August at 9:30 PM and saw Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande, Himanshu Bawandar and Rajat Sood as the Top 5 finalists. The cast of Liger – Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and special guest Sunil Grover in the guise of Rinku Bhabhi graced the finale episode of the much loved comedy show.

Rajat Sood from Delhi was awarded with the coveted trophy of ‘India’s Laughter Champion. Rajat Sood was awarded with a cheque of INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television. Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai was declared as the first runner-up and giving a tough fight, Jayvijay Sachan and Vighnesh Pande from Mumbai were declared as the second runners-up in a tie. The Delhi boy who time and again impressed the judges with his tales of love and loss, quickly formed an impression in the audience’s mind of being the quintessential “Dilliwala lover boy”.

Rajat was asked about how he felt after winning the show. He said, “I was overwhelmed when the celebrations began, and my name was announced. For a few minutes, I had to absorb the fact that I had won. I had planned this moment in my head multiple times but, the reality left me awestruck. It was also a milestone moment as I was performing in front of my parents for the first time in life.” He went on to add how winning the show has opened new doors for him. He said, “I am now open to opportunities and shows that will come my way. Now I have to work even harder, and I have a fire inside me to do better. I will try to read more and equip myself to become a better artist.”

The judges of the show were all praise for Rajat Sood and each of them said why Rajat deserved to win the show. Shekhar Suman said, “I think Rajat had a very distinct flavor of his own and he comes across as a very endearing guy. He is a millennial, far too young, but he has the wisdom of a 40–50-year-old. He is extremely charming and spontaneous.” Archana Puran Singh said, “The consistency of his performances, his pleasant appearance, his presence on stage, his haazir-jawaabi, his witty responses, and his very chocolate boy look --- all go to make him a winner. It was the best choice.”



