Ishq Par Zor Nahi SPOILER: Ahaan and Ishqi are finally to get married in the show

Makers are gearing up for some big surprise for viewers of the show Ishq Par Zor Nahi. Their favourite pair will be getting married.

Sony TV’s famous Ishq Par Zor Nahi has been gaining a lot of attention from the viewers. The show lead pair Ahaan and Ishqi onscreen chemistry is most loved. The show has come a long way and still manages to entertain the viewers a lot. To note, the wedding festivities have begun in the show. After so many dramas and twists, viewers will finally see Ahaan and Ishqi getting married. Yes, you are reading right. Their love story will culminate into marriage.

As per sources, their wedding scenes have been shot and both are looking dreamy. Ishqi has worn maroon colour lehenga and opted for proper bold bridal makeup. She is wearing gold jewelry and can be an inspiration for many brides. Her makeup is also beautifully done. The show has kept everyone hooked because of its story, characters. Ahaan is also twining with the bride and is seen wearing maroon sherwani. Both also had fun at the set. The makers have released pictures of their wedding.

Param Singh, who essays the role of Ahaan, said he is overwhelmed with the love that the show and characters are getting.

Akshita Mudgal, who is seen as Ishqi in the show, also said that fans were waiting to see their marriage. “We all had a lot of fun shooting the rituals and wedding ceremony. I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching them. Going forward, the story will get more intriguing and gripping,” she said to Telly Chakkar.

