Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Episode 2 Review: It's all about more glam and less dance

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 kickstarted yesterday and today marked the show's second episode. The episode today was nothing different than that of yesterday except for the fact that the performances of today had less dance as compared to the debut episode.

From Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, and Zoravar Kalra to Faisu, Gunjan Singh and Paras Kalnawat marked their debut on the celebrity dance reality show today.

Nia Sharma enthralled the audience with her dance moves, calling in good reviews.

Manish Paul, the host of the show further asked Nia about being the trolls' "favourite" and how she reacts to the constant merciless trolling, hitting at her fashion sense, acting, and moreover for just being the real her.

To this, Nia stated that she believes ignorance is bliss and that her focus is to do good work. She also added that the trolls no more affect her on a deep level.

Nora Fatehi who is on the judging panel this season called Nia a tigress and asked her to never be bothered by any of the hate comments.

Further, Chef and entrepreneur Zoravar Kalra performed a quintessential Bollywood Punjabi dance. His performance inculcated less dance and more entertainment gags with his creativity through various props.

Social Media star Faisu tried his best to match up to the dancing skills of his choreographer partner Vaishnavi. His performance depicted his journey full of struggles from rags to riches. Honestly, a lot more was expected out of the team as both Faisu and Vaishnavi are good dancers. We look forward to seeing both the young stars put their best foot forward.

Up next was Niti Taylor's performance with choreographer Aakash. With a lot of extra effects and 3D technology usage, Niti's performance was a visual treat. The actress' bubbly and chirpy "andaaz" surely must have captivated the audience's minds. Madhuri Dixit Nene who is the highlight of the show as a judge said that she considers Niti a very good dancer and also called her to be a great addition to the JDJ family.

The next performer, the little dancing star Gunjan Sinha set the stage on fire with her young choreographer partner Tejas. The dance was choreographed by dancer Sagar. The kids all of less than 10 years seem to be so much more confident and fearless than all of the other contestants put together.

Lastly, actor Paras Kalnawat after his series of controversies finally did make it to the JDJ stage. The actor danced and grooved with his beautiful choreographer. His performance wasn't top notch but we could totally see a lot of scope for him as a dancer.

Further, he admitted to waiting for Nora Fatehi for almost two hours outside her vanity van a year ago, just to meet her but in vain.

Nora who felt guilty made up for his loss by dancing with him, making all the other boys fume out of jealousy.

The second episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 was an amalgamation of fun, dance, glamour and all things bling. Maniesh Paul, as always is hilarious with his hosting stints. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar bring a lot of glamour, sass and class to the dance reality show. With so many popular faces as contestants and judges on board, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10 already has become a hot topic in the glam market. Now whether the show continues to deliver more hotness in the form of dance or plain fizzles out, only time will tell!