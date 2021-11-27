John Abraham answered THIS question to win Rs 25 lakh on KBC 13; Can you guess?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shandaar Shukravaar episode began with Amitabh Bachchan inviting John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. The actors arrived on the show to promote their recently released film Satyameva Jayate 2. Producer Nikkhil Advani also joined the actors on KBC. The actors bagged Rs 25 lakh during the quiz game and are planning to spend the prize money on animal welfare.

John and Nikkhil went on to answer questions one by one and reached the 13th question. They correctly answered the 13th question and won Rs 25 lakh. Wondering which question made them win the amount?

After the 1946 provincial elections, this eminent political leader served as what minister? The four options that were given to them were: Education, food and agriculture, industries and supplies, and works, mines and power. John and Nikkhil answered the question correctly by using a lifeline Ask The Expert. The correct answer was food and agriculture.

The actor was seen breaking down into tears after he recalled visiting Big B's house. This left Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Khosla Kumar surprised as they watched the action star wipe his tears with a handkerchief. Not just John, even Nikhil was seen wiping a tear. According to a report in ETimes, John said, “People feels by hurting animals they can show off their manhood. I am man, too. I can break stuff pick up a motorcycle over my head, I could do a lot to show off my machismo. But hurting a voiceless animal is wrong.”