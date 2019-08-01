Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum August 1, 2019: Rohit overhears the truth

In today’s episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit performs angiography to treat Suman and overhears Sonakshi’s truth while leaving.

In the latest episode, Dr. Vishal consults Dr. Rameshwar who suggests that calling Rohit would be the best plan of action for the moment. Sonakshi requests the doctors to not call Rohit. At the Sippy’s, Nishi’s mother asks her to resolve her issues with YK since his mother has been constantly calling her up. Nishi asks her that she will take care of the situation. Later Nishi lashes out on YK for behaving like a child and complaining to his mother about their problems. YK tries to explain to her that he was just sharing his feelings with his mom and not complaining but Nishi furiously walks away.

During breakfast, Sippy's sit together at the dining table and begin discussing about Sonakshi. Ajit tells them casually how Sonakshi’s mother is in the hospital and the Rastogi’s had the audacity to ask for Rohit’s help even after all the drama. Rohit overhears this and gets furious at Ajit for not informing him. He rushes to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctors inform Sonakshi that they would be performing angiography on Suman as her condition is getting worse. Immediately, Rohit arrives there and asks the doctors about Suman’s condition. They ask him to examine her once and give his opinion as well. Sonakshi refuses to let Rohit treat her mother since she doesn’t trust him. Rohit explains to her that it is a doctor’s prime duty to treat a patient and put aside any personal emotions. He asks her to not interfere in his job.

Dr. Vishal asks Sonakshi to sign a consent form stating that she allows Rohit Sippy to perform angiography on her mother. Pari tries to stop Sonakshi from signing the form but Sonakshi ends up signing it. Pulkit reassures her that her decision was in the best interest of their mother so she needn’t worry. After the angiography is over, Rohit informs Sonakshi and others that their mom will be fine soon. Pulkit gets emotional and hugs him to thank him. Rohit tells him to keep his emotions in check since he’s going to be a doctor one day too. Rohit asks Sonakshi to pay him Rs. 3.40 lakhs as his fees by evening. Later, as Rohit is about to leave he overhears Sonakshi talking to Pari who is worried about the case. Sonakshi explains what she wanted to convey to Rohit but couldn’t. Rohit hears the conversation between Sonakshi, Pulkit and Pari and walks away. Meanwhile, Veena asks Nishi to resolve issues between her and YK. She fears because of this Pooja might find out that she is adopted and would not be able to handle it. At the hospital, Suman gains consciousness and still asks about the case. Sonakshi asks her to not worry about it and rest.

Credits :Pinkvilla

