Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 12, 2019 Written Update: Sonakshi meets Rani

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit warns Rani to not meet Sonakshi but she ends up at Sonakshi’s set to act as her body double coincidentally.

In today’s episode, Rani calls Rohit again and as he sternly asks her to never call him again or try to come to meet them, Sonakshi walks towards him. He stops talking and Sonakshi asks if he has an emergency patient to attend. Rohit lies to her and agrees. She asks him to attend the patient while she waits for him at the hotel. Meanwhile, Rohan gets extremely drunk and when Tanya comes to stop him from drinking more, he thinks that she is Pari. He begins to tell her that he knew she couldn’t stay away from him. He thinks he’s talking to Pari and he tells her how his wife Tanya wants to spend time with him when he wants to spend time with her. He tells her how much he missed her and how much he loves her. Then he collapses on the stairs as Tanya takes him to the room. Tanya hears all of this and worries if Rohan is having an affair. Rohit meets Rani and threatens her to not contact anyone from the family or try to meet them.

Next morning, Sonakshi sees Rohit besides her when she wakes up. Rohit compliments her and says that she looks so beaut when she sleep. He then asks her to promise him that she would never leave him. Sonakshi asks him why is he asking her so. She assumes that Rohit is tensed because of his patient. Soon Sonakshi gets a call from Netra and she tells her that they’re shooting the rain sequence today. Sonakshi gets worried as she hadn’t talked about it with Rohit. Rohit tells her that Netra had already called her and informed. He encourages her to do it as it is a part of her job. Meanwhile, Veena gets engrossed in watching Sonakshi’s serial and Naren gets annoyed by it. Veena tells him that the romantic scenes between Sumit and Sonakshi are amazing. Naren finds it demeaning and says that Sonakshi should not do such scenes as she’s their daughter-in-law now. Veena defends Sonakshi and tells Naren that she disagrees with his opinion.

Later, Netra tells Sumit that she has called Sonakshi’s double to do all the intimate scenes. Sonakshi and Sumit decide to go meet her double. On their way, Sumit tells Sonakshi that Raima shifted to Chandigarh. He hadn’t informed her because Raima didn’t want anyone to know. Sumit gets call from his mother and asks Sonakshi to meet her double alone. Sonakshi goes into her double’s dressing room and Sanchit tells her that Rani, her double is not here. Sonakshi sees Rani’s bag and finds it good. But she accidentally drops it. Rani was about to enter the room but sees Sonakshi and stops. She gets tensed as her files with Pooja’s cutout’s might fall into Sonakshi’s hand. Sonakshi doesn’t see the file. Sanchit asks her to dress up for her shot while he picks the things up. After Sonakshi leaves, Rani rushes to pick her things up. She asks Sanchit why was Sonakshi in her room. He tells her that she wanted to meet her because she if going to be her body double. Rani gets shocked and refuses to be Sonakshi’s body double. She remembers Rohit’s threats. She tells Sanchit that they hadn’t told her that the role was for Sonakshi’s body double. Meanwhile as Rohan wakes up, Tanya asks him who is his girlfriend. Rohan gets scared that maybe Tanya knows about him and Pari and begins to apologise. Tanya tells him that she was joking. She lies to him and says that when he was drunk last night he told her how much he loved her. Rohan feels relieved and follows along. After he leaves, Tanya says that she is onto Rohan now as he has played his part of the game and now it’s her turn. She prays for someone to save Rohan and his girlfriend from her. Meanwhile, Netra and everyone realise that Rani left and won’t be shooting as Sonakshi’s body double. As Rani rushes outside and stops a rickshaw to leave, Sonakshi comes to talk to her. Sonakshi asks her if she’s uncomfortable because of the rain sequence. Her coordinator also comes along and says that she was asking for work to go meet her daughter and is not refusing the work she got. Sonakshi asks Rani to do the role for her daughter’s sake at least. Rani agrees after a lot of persuasion.

Credits :Pinkvilla

