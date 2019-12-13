Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 13, 2019 Written Update: Rohit sees Rani in the Sippy Mansion

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi offers Rani to drop her home but they reach the Sippy Mansion first. Rohit sees Rani there and gets furious.

In today’s episode, Rohit sees Nishi talking to someone about meeting them soon. Rohit tells her that Rani had tried to contact her but he warned her to not try to contact anyone from the family. Nishi closes the door to talk to Rohit. Meanwhile, Sonakshi gets nervous about the rain sequence. Sumit sees her and goes to talk to her. He asks her what’s bothering her. She tells him that she’s confused if she should do this rain sequence or not as she’s married now. She tells him that Naren might not like it. Sumit understands her but says that it’s a part of her job. He asks her if Rohit is okay with her doing this scene. Sonakshi tells him that Rohit was the one to motivate her. Sumit asks her to trust him and do it as she normally would. Later, Rohit returns home and informs Netra that he will be at the set soon. Veena overhears him and asks where is he going. He tells her that Sonakshi has a romantic rain sequence to shoot today but she’s very nervous so Netra called him to make Sonakshi comfortable on the set. Veena feels embarrassed but asks Rohit to consult Naren first before leaving.

Rohit senses that Naren must’ve said something to Veena about Sonakshi. Veena tells him that Naren thinks that Sonakshi should quit her job or at least not do such romantic scenes on screen anymore. Rohit gets furious and doesn’t tolerate the orthodox views. He leaves to go to the set. As Sonakshi shoots the rain sequence with Sumit, she acts nervous and the chemistry between them doesn’t show well. The director gets disappointed and asks Sonakshi to show a little more emotion as the shot is looking very fake. Rohit comes along and agrees with him. Sonakshi realises that Netra called Rohit to the set. He surprises her and calls Pooja. Pooja tells Sonakshi that she’s excited to watch the shoot. Rohit motivates Sonakshi and says that she should just imagine that she’s doing the sequence with him instead of Sumit. He tells her that he wants people to say that Sonakshi got better at acting after getting married and not the other way around. Rani sees Rohit and Pooja there and hides.

Sonakshi feels encouraged and goes to perform the scene. She performs the rain dance brilliantly with Sumit as she imagines Rohit to be in his place. The director gets amazing shots and appreciates Sonakshi. Pooja asks when will the episode be telecast and decides to have a party at home and watch the episode with the entire family. Later, Sonakshi goes to her dressing room to change. Pooja and Sonakshi insist Rohit to drink some tea and then leave. After the shoot Sonakshi leaves in her car with Shankar. She sees Rani walking alone outside and offers to drop her home. Rani resists but Shankar tells her that she wouldn’t find any auto rickshaw or buses outside as there is a strike. Rani sits in the car with Sonakshi but feels extremely uncomfortable. She keeps clutching onto her bag and Sonakshi tries to make her comfortable.

Later, Sonakshi asks her about her daughter and Rani gets nervous. Sonakshi sees her tensed and tells her it’s okay if she doesn’t want to talk about it. Rani tells her that her daughter doesn’t live with her. When Sonakshi asks her why, Rani sees the car entering the Sippy Mansion. She asks Sonakshi why have they come here. Sonakshi tells Shankar that he should’ve dropped Rani home first and then brought the care home. Shankar says that Rohit had instructed him to drop her home first and then drop Rani. Sonakshi gets down and tells Shankar to drop Rani home. She assures Rani that Shankar is trustworthy so she needn’t worry. Rani sees Pooja at the door talking to someone on call. After Shankar gets down to go to the washroom, Rani gets down from the car too. She walks towards the mansion as she sees Pooja. She thinks about approaching her despite Sonakshi helping her so much. Suddenly, Rohit’s car arrives there and he sees Rani. He takes her aside and asks what is she doing here. Rani gets scared and tells him that Sonakshi brought her here in her car as they met on set today. He asks if she has said anything to Sonakshi. Rani tells him that she didn’t tell Sonakshi anything. He asks her to leave but Rani tells him thathe’s not understanding that her daughter is here. Rohit sternly tells him that no such person is in their house. Soon Shankar comes there and tells Rohit that Sonakshi has asked to drop Rani home. On her way home, Rani cries as she remembers Pooja. She asks Shankar to stop midway as she sees a taxi and hurriedly gets out of the car to get in the taxi. She leaves her bag in the car in haste. Shankar wonders what’s wrong with her and says that Sonakshi shouldn’t help such people. Later, Rohit scolds Sonakshi for helping strangers as nobody can be trusted these days. When he mentions Rani’s name, Sonakshi asks him how does he know her name.

