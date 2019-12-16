Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 16, 2019 Written Update: Sonakshi gets suspicious of Rani

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi finds Pooja’s pictures in Rani’s bag and goes to her house to investigate how Rani is related to Pooja.

In today’s episode, Rohit scolds Sonakshi for helping Rani. Sonakshi makes him understand that she was going home alone at night in a stranded place. The buses and rickshaws were also on strike. She tells him that with all the rape cases happening, it was the least she could do for Rani or any other person who could’ve been in her place. Rohit understands Sonakshi but as he holds her hand he realises she has a fever. He quickly makes her rest on the bed and checks her temperature. To annoy her he begins to tell her how lucky she is to have such a handsome doctor as her husband. Later, to make her jealous he tells her that he saw ’s serial and found her very charming. He tells Sonakshi that she doesn’t have that kind of charm. Sonakshi gets jealous and doesn’t let Rohit get close to her. She gets into her bed asks Rohit to go to Divyanka if he likes her so much. Vimmi comes to keep Sonakshi’s bags in their room and keeps Rani’s bag there too.

After a lot of leg pulling, Rohit pacifies Sonakshi and tells her that nobody can be her. Sonakshi tells him that he cannot love any other women except her. Later, Rohit takes Sonakshi to the dinner table for breakfast and she begins to cough and sneeze. As Naren asks her if she’s okay, Sonakshi says that it’s because of the rain sequence that she shot for the serial but Veena interrupts her before Naren hears Sonakshi. Veena tries to distract Naren and says that Sundari is coming to stay with them for some time. She didn’t want Naren to know about the romantic sequence that Sonakshi shot. After he leaves, Pooja discusses with the entire family about Sonakshi’s rain scene and suggests everyone to watch it together tomorrow when the episode airs. Later, Rohit tells Nishi that Rani met Sonakshi. But he believes that she didn’t tell Sonakshi anything about Pooja otherwise Sonakshi would’ve discussed it with him.

Later, Sonakshi goes to search her script in her bag as she had to dub for her episode at home. She finds Rani’s bag there and accidentally drops it. All the cutout’s of Pooja and her photos fall out of the file that Rani had stored them in. Sonakshi sees Pooja’s adoption papers in the files and gets perplexed. She had called Shankar as she thought of asking him to return the bag to Rani but when she saw the papers and the photos she decided to investigate. She asks Shankar if he remembers where he dropped off Rani last night. He tells her that she stopped the car midway and took a taxi from there to her house. She calls up Netra and asks her to send her Rani’s address anyhow. She decides to tell Rohit about it but Simmi calls Rohit and informs him to come outside immediately as all doctors are enraged at Pulkit for giving a patient the wrong medicines. Sonakshi’s call gets ignored as Rohit leaves his cabin. Netra sends Sonakshi Rani’s address and Sonakshi decides to investigate on her own. She suspects if Rani is Pooja’s real mother. Meanwhile, Veena goes to meet Suman and requests her to call Netra and not let the rain sequence air tomorrow. Suman asks her if she would stop Naren as a gynaecologist from touching women other than her. Veena gets furious but Suman makes her understand that it is a part of Sonakshi’s job. Veena feels like there is no point in talking to Suman as she’s very adamant. Meanwhile, Sonakshi reaches Rani’s house and Rani gets shocked to see her.

