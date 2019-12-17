Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 17, 2019 Written Update: Rani’s confession shocks Sonakshi

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rani tells Sonakshi the truth. Meanwhile, Rohan gets intimate with Pari even after she confesses that she leaked Pooja’s adoption news.

In today’s episode, Sonakshi goes to meet Rani and asks her how is she related to Pooja. She forces Rani to tell her the truth but Rani asks her if she would be able to bear the truth. Sonakshi threatens Rani to tell the truth or else should call the police. Meanwhile, Pari goes for her audition that Suman had asked her to. She enters the room and doesn’t see anyone there. Rani gets agitated and tells Sonakshi that Rohit, YK, Nishi and now she is threatening her when she is the one who is suffering. Rani tells Sonakshi that she is Pooja’s mother and she had to give her up for adoption when she was very young. Sonakshi thinks that Rani is lying to her and making up stories as she wants to bank on Pooja’s wealthy family. Rani shows her Pooja’s childhood photo and tells her that Nishi and YK had adopted her on her request. She tells Sonakshi that she had an affair with someone when she was 19 years old and she became pregnant with Pooja then. Because she was so young and couldn’t prove Pooja with a good life she gave her to Nishi and YK.

Meanwhile, Pari sees Rohan there and as she tries to leave he forcefully stops her. He asks her why is she avoiding him and not talking to him. Pari tries to get out of his grip but struggles. Rohan acts like a maniac and doesn’t let go of Pari. He holds her very strongly which begins to hurt her. Rani sobs and tells Sonakshi that she has given birth to Pooja. She begs her to let her meet her and hug her once. Pari manages to push Rohan away. She cries and tells him that she has done something very shameful. Rohan makes her sit down and asks her to calmly tell him what has she done. She tells him that she’s scared to tell him the truth because he will hate her thereafter. Rohan assures her that whatever she must’ve done must’ve not been intentional. Pari finally tells him that she was the one who had given Tapasya Pooja’s adoption news. Sonakshi still doesn’t believe Rani and she shows her the papers and the letter that they had written to Pooja’s adoptive parents. She asks her to confirm it with Rohit’s uncle as he has the original letter.

Rohan gets shocked as he hears Pari’s confession but he tells her that he believes in her. Pari feels happy as nobody supported her after hearing what she did except him. He holds Pari close and tells her that he believes in her. Later, he picks her up and takes her to the bed to get intimate with her. Sonakshi approaches Akash and Deepa and show them the letter. Akash tells her that this letter is real and Deepa asks her if she’s in any trouble. Meanwhile, Rohit sees Sonakshi’s missed calls but when he calls her back her phone becomes unreachable. He asks Veena about Sonakshi and she sounded very angry. Veena doesn’t tell Rohit about her conversation with Suman and just asks him to call Sonakshi and ask her whatever he wants as she is not in a good mood. Meanwhile, Sumit and Netra see the final cut of the rain sequence and Sumit asks Netra if the scene is too bold for their family audience. Netra tells him that they will have to match up to their competition and air the episode. Sumit gets worried if Sonakshi’s in-laws will create problems for Sonakshi due to the episode. Deepa, Akash and Sonakshi go to meet Rani. Deepa confirms that the adoption papers Rani has are real. Akash questions her that why wasn’t the father’s name mentioned in the papers and Rani tells them that it’s because he is dead. She tells them that she didn’t want his name to be involved in the adoption papers which is why she hadn’t included it. She pleads them to let her meet Pooja once. Sonakshi consoles her and says that she will contact her soon. As they go outside, Rohit calls Sonakshi. Sonakshi was about to tell him the truth about Rani but Akash stops her. She lies to Rohit and says that she came out for lunch with Deepa and Akash. She asks him why did he stop her and Akash says that it’s important for them to find out why Rohit his the truth from everyone despite knowing everything. He tells her that it is important to know their perspective before taking any step.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More