Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 19, 2019 Written Update: The family gets angry with Sonakshi

In today’s episode, everyone gets stunned as Pooja brings Rani home. She introduces Rani as her mother. Ajit asks her how can she claim that she’s her real mother. Pooja assures everyone that she is. Pooja takes Rani and introduces her to Nishi. Rani tells Nishi that she didn’t break her promise and she never wanted to come. Pooja tells Nishi that she insisted Rani to come her. Rani hands Pooja’s hand to Nishi and says that she’s hers. Rani tells Pooja that she needs to be with her family now. Nishi asks Pooja why did she leave without informing her and hugs her as she was too concerned. Rani thanks Sonakshi for making her meet Pooja. As she turns to leave, Pooja stops her and calls her ‘Maa’. She pleads Nishi to let her spend time with Rani. Nishi hesitantly agrees and let’s Rani stay at home for the night. Pooja happily takes Rani to the guest room.

Akash scolds Sonakshi for making Pooja meet Rani despite their agreement. Sonakshi tells the family that she saw Pooja feeling very depressed and alone and couldn’t bear to see her in that state. She assures Nishi and the family that everything is the same here and her step only made Pooja happier. Nishi tells her that they weren’t letting Rani meet Pooja for a reason. She asks Sonakshi to weather the storm that is about to come alone. The entire family gets angry with Sonakshi and leaves. Sonakshi feels upset. Naren expresses his anger to Veena and says that their house has become a TV serial’s set. Veena tries to pacify him but fails. She gets worried there was already a problem with the rain dance and now another one has emerged. Rohit scolds Sonakshi for leering Pooja meet Rani despite asking her so many times to not do so. Sonakshi tells him that he never told her the truth even when she asked him a lot of times. They both have a heated fight and Rohit tells Sonakshi that he will never forgive her for what she has done. He also tells her that she will regret her decision soon.

As Tanya sees her tracking device, Rohan comes back home. She quickly hides it and he asks her why is everyone in the house worried. Tanya tells him another Rani and he leaves his car keys on the table to meet Pooja. Pooja tells Rani to manage with this night dress for today and tomorrow they go and buy new clothes for her. Vimmi feels absurd as she listens to her. Rani tries to refuse her but Rohan arrives there. Pooja introduces Rohan to her. Later, Sonakshi sits in the living room feeling depressed. Vimmi sits with her to cheer her up but Sonakshi tells her that being a real life daughter-in-law is not as easy as Parvati makes it seem. Later, Sonakshi gets worried what should she do and whom should she support. She gets scared thinking that this conflict will create differences between them.

