Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 20, 2019 Written Update: Sonakshi resolves Veena’s worry

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Suman tells Sonakshi that Veena had come to talk to her about her rain-dance sequence. Sonakshi makes Pooja cancel the plan and relieve Veena of her worry.

In today’s episode, Deepa and Akash insists Nishi and YK to tell them Rani’s truth. Nishi refuses but YK convinces her to let him them them. But as he was about o reveal, Veena enters the room and asks them to come for breakfast. She doesn’t leave without taking them with her. Sonakshi collides into Rohit and apologies. He tells her that it’s too late to apologise and she feels bad. After everyone gathers for breakfast, Pooja brings Rani to the dining table. Rohit gets up to leave but Nishi asks him to sit with them. Pooja reminds everyone of YK and Nishi’s anniversary that is tomorrow. She tells that she will organise a party for them and she can also use the party to introduce Rani to the guests. She also talks about Sonakshi’s episode and asks everyone to come on time so that they can watch it together. Sonakshi and Veena get worried as Pooja convinces Naren.

Later, Sonakshi sees Rohit threatening Rani to leave the house soon. Rani tells Sonakshi that she shouldn’t have come to the house. Sonakshi wonders why Rohit behaves with Rani so harshly and asks her if she knows Rohit since a long time. Rani gets nervous and asks Sonakshi to question her husband. Meanwhile, Tanya calls Rohan and he lies to her about going to the office. She sees his location and realises he’s lying. Sonakshi sees Rohit dressing up and tries to talk to him but he ignores her and leaves. Later, Sonakshi calls Rani’s coordinator and questions him about her nature and her family members, etc. Everything he tells her seems to be very normal but Sonakshi feels like there is something that is missing. Suman comes to meet Sonakshi on the set. Sonakshi gets overwhelmed and cries as she hugs her. Suman shares about Pari’s role and tells her that she finds the production house suspicious. Sonakshi assures her that she will speak with Netra and find out about the production house. Then Sonakshi tells Suman about her problems. She tells her how worried she is about the rain-dance episode. Suman informs her that Veena had come to talk to her about it and was making a huge ruckus.

Later, Sonakshi goes home and confronts Veena about it. She tells Veena that she can share everything with her. Veena feels bad for not approaching Sonakshi directly about the problem. She tells Sonakshi that she is fine with the episode but Naren will never accept it. Sonakshi tells Veena that she explained to Pooja about the issue and she agreed to cancel the plan. They all are instead going to Aakash’s restaurant to celebrate Nishi and YK’s pre-anniversary party. Veena feels relived. Sonakshi leaves to check if Rohit has come home and Veena tells her that he’s going to Delhi. Sonakshi asks her when and Veena tells her that he’s leaving today. Sonakshi takes a shower and dresses up while Rohit packs his suitcase. He sees Sonakshi struggling to zip her dress and after resisting himself he finally goes to help her. He informs her that he’s going to Delhi and she informs him about the dinner. Both already knew about what the other was doing as Veena and Pooja had informed them about it. Rohit tells her that he will come back by tomorrow and leaves.

