Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 23, 2019 Written Update: Naren asks Sonakshi to quit acting

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Naren finds out about Sonakshi and Sumit’s rain dance. He gets furious and asks Sonakshi to quit her job as it is tarnishing their family’s reputation.

In today’s episode, Pooja sees Rani looking around in cupboards and drawers and wonders what she is doing. Rani quickly hides a bag behind her as Pooja enters the room. Pooja snatches the bag to see what’s in it and she sees a dress. Rani tells her that she had bought a dress for her but she already has so many designer and branded clothes that she thought she would never like this dress. She tells her that it’s very cheap as compared to the expensive clothes she wears. Pooja appreciates Rani’s dress and tells her that it’s the best dress because she has gifted it to her. Nishi listens to their conversation and feels upset. Later, everyone goes to Akash’s restaurant for Nishi and YK’s pre-anniversary dinner. Veena sees that Sonakshi is lost in her thoughts and is probably missing Rohit. Soon Pooja arrives with Rani to the restaurant wearing the dress that Rani bought for her. Ajit sees her and asks her why is she wearing such a tacky dress. Pooja tells him that it’s not tacky and Rani has gifted her the dress. Nishi compliments her and they all sit together. Everyone raises a toast for Rohit as he has gone to perform a very high-level surgery in Delhi. Meanwhile, Rohit and Sonakshi miss each other and wait for each other’s call.

Later, Naren gets a call and he leaves the dinner table to attend it. While returning to the table, he overhears a woman talking to Netra about Sonakshi and Sumit’s sizzling chemistry in today’s episode. He also hears some men talking about him and saying how lucky Naren is to see such a sexy daughter-in-law everyday in his house. They talk about how hot was Sonakshi and Sumit’s rain dance in today’s episode. Naren returns to the dinner table fuming with anger. He asks Sonakshi if she has performed any rain dance in her today’s episode. Sonakshi gets scared but she tells him that she has. Naren leaves the restaurant and goes home angrily. Veena follows him to pacify him. Later, Sonakshi comes home and asks Veena what is Naren’s reaction to the rain dance. She tells Sonakshi that he overheard Netra talking about it in the restaurant and is very angry about it. Sonakshi gets worried how will she face Naren. Veena hopes for Naren’s mood to get better in the morning. Late at night, Veena wakes up from her sleep and realises that Naren is not in the room. She goes out to find him and sees him watching the repeat telecast of Sonakshi’s serial.

She sits beside him and turns off the TV. She tries to change his mind and says that it’s Sonakshi’s job and it’s merely acting. Naren looks at her furiously and leaves. Next morning, YK and Pooja wake up Nishi by showering her with rose petals and wishing her happy anniversary. Later, Pooja requests Nishi to let her borrow her saree for Rani as she has nothing to wear for the party in the evening. Nishi agrees and YK asks her if she’s okay. Nishi tells him that she’s okay with everything as long as the situation is in their hands and Pooja is at home. Meanwhile, Sonakshi bakes a cake for Nishi and YK. Veena comes to call her to talk about something important. Meanwhile, Suman asks Pari about her production house as she gets dressed to leave. Pari tells her that the production house doesn’t want any interference of parents or managers and they want to deal with the actors directly. She tells her that she has already signed an NDA with them so she cannot reveal anything to her. Suman scolds her for signing the NDA without consulting her. Pari assures her that she would get the final contract for her to see once everything gets done. She leaves by telling her that she has a look test with her hero today so she will come home late. Suman gets suspicious of Pari. Meanwhile, Veena tells Sonakshi that Naren is not talking to her and he has never reacted this way about anything. She asks Sonakshi to meet Naren as he has called her to talk. Vimmi brings Sonakshi’s phone to Veena as Rohit was calling her constantly. She tells Rohit that Sonakshi has gone to talk to Naren. Rohit asks her to inform Sonakshi to call him after she’s done. Naren sits with Sonakshi and tells her that he cannot let anything tarnish the reputation of his family name. He expresses how girls from reputed families don’t do such vulgar things. He suggests her to leave her job and stay at home if she intends to do such things in future too.

Credits :Pinkvilla

