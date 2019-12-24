Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 24, 2019 Written Update: Nishi reveals Rani’s truth

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nishi tells Pooja that Rani is dangerous to be around as she’s an alcoholic. They both challenge each other to find out the truth in the party later on.

In today’s episode, Naren tells Sonakshi to quit acting. He tells her that she might be thinking that he’s very narrow minded. He clarifies that he doesn’t have any problem with her profession but he cannot see his daughter-in-law romancing in rain with a stranger to entertain people. He tells her that all women in their family have dignified jobs and he wishes to keep their reputation intact. He doesn’t let Sonakshi speak and tells her that he knows there no point having a discussion about this because he knows their opinions are not alike and will never be. Sonakshi leaves the room feeling disheartened. She wonders if all daughter-in-laws have to go through this or she is facing more trouble because of her profession. She tells the audience that she had always missed a father’s love in her life and when Naren had welcomed her to the family she had felt like he would fulfill that missing father’s love. Veena comes to talk to Sonakshi and asks her what Naren said.

Sonakshi asks her where is she going wrong because most people in the family are upset with her. Veena makes her understand that there are so many people in the family and it will take time for them to understand her and she will also take time to understand everyone. Sonakshi tells Veena that Naren has asked her to not talk to him to avoid discussion on this topic. While they discuss, Pooja arrives there and asks Sonakshi and Veena if they’ve seen Nishi. She informs them that she’s going out with Rani to get her a matching blouse for her saree. Meanwhile, Tanya sees the trackers location and realises that Rohan has gone to the office today. Rohan calls Pari and apologises for cancelling today’s plan as there is a lot of work in the office. Pari tells him that it’s good because Suman was getting suspicious anyway. Rohan asks Pari if she’s coming for the party in the evening. Pari tells him that she is and she challenges him to kiss her in the party if he really loves her. Rohan agrees to the challenge.

Later, Nishi and YK come home. They look around for Pooja and Sonakshi informs them that she has gone for shopping with Rani. Nishi gets enraged at Sonakshi for allowing Pooja to go out with Rani. Veena defends Sonakshi and tells Nishi that she too allowed Pooja to go out with Rani. Nishi tells them that Rani is extremely dangerous to be around. Pooja overhears this as she comes back to the house to take her wallet. She asks Nishi to explain what does she mean. YK urges Nishi to tell them everything as they deserve to know. Nishi tells Pooja that Rani has been to jail previously. She explains further that Rani is an alcoholic and has gone to jail several times so it’s not safe to be with her. She says that Rani can do anything for alcohol. Pooja doesn’t believe Nishi and asks her to stop talking rubbish about Rani. Nishi tells her to see it for herself in the party tonight as Rani will definitely drink. Pooja challenges her that Rani won’t do any such thing. Nishi tells Pooja that if Rani doesn’t drink at the party she will never interfere in her life. Pooja bets on Rani too and tells Nishi that if what she said gets proven she will do as she says. Nishi tells Pooja that if she gets proved right Rani will have to leave the house. Later, Pooja gets worried about what Nishi said. Sonakshi tries to make her understand that Nishi might have a reason why she said such a thing about Rani. Later, Sonakshi goes to dress up and gets confused about what she should wear. She also worries about Rohit as he might still be angry with her. While dressing up she imagine that Rohit came with a rose to apologise to her. In reality, Rohit comes out of the shower and sees Sonakshi daydreaming. He goes to break her daydream and accidentally slips on the saree that Sonakshi was trying on. They both fall and look at each other.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More