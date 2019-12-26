Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 26, 2019 Written Update: Sonakshi defends her integrity

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi gets suspicious of Rani. Later, Sonakshi defends herself when Naren’s friend points fingers at her profession.

In today’s episode, Nishi and YK slow dance and everyone else joins them on the dance floor. Rohit approaches Sonakshi and they both dance together too. He compliments her and she tells him that she could understand him through his eyes. Meanwhile, the waiter approaches Rani with the spiked drink and offers it to her saying that it’s a soft drink. Suman comes rushing over there as she had eaten some chillies. Rani quickly hands her the soft drink. Suman drinks it and scolds the waiter as she realises there’s alcohol in it. Later, Rani goes outside the house to meet her coordinator Shinde. Sonakshi sees her walking out and wonders where is she going. She decides to follow her. Shinde tells her that Sonakshi was asking about her so he lied to her as she had instructed. He hands her a small bottle of alcohol and Tani quickly gulps it up. She tells him that Sonakshi can not find out that she’s here for the Sippy family’s money. Sonakshi sees Rani talking to Shinde but doesn’t go near them and watches them from the door. Rani tells Shinde that she is playing this major game and she has successfully trapped Pooja emotionally. After Shinde leaves Rani sees Sonakshi standing behind her.

She acts innocent and asks her what is she doing outside. Sonakshi asks her why was she talking to Shinde and why had he come to the house. She asks Rani if she’s telling everyone that she has been living in the Sippy’s mansion and what her relationship with Pooja is. Rani pretends to be innocent and tells Sonakshi that Shinde had taken up some work for her but she had asked him for a week off because she wanted to spend time with Pooja. She had told Shinde that the Sippy family is having a party today and she had just come here to help them. Sonakshi asks her to come inside as everyone will wonder where they are. Rani wonders of Sonakshi has become suspicious of her. As soon as she goes inside she hears Suman yelling at someone. She gets excited to see the drama and goes in. Everyone gathers around Suman and Karen's friend Pradeep. Suman lashes out at Pradeep for insulting her daughter. Pradeep tells her that if she didn't want to be insulted she should've made her daughter do a respectable job. Rohit asks Pradeep what is happening. Pradeep tells him that he merely asked suman if Sonakshi had to compromise with someone to become a big actress. Suman shows everyone how Pradeep had laid such a disgusting comment on Sonakshi. She gets enraged and grabs him by his collar. Everyone separates her from Pradeep and he turns to leave but Sonakshi stops him.

Sonakshi apologises to him for Suman’s behaviour but also defends herself. She tells him that her mother is proud of her achievements just like he would be proud of his daughter. He tells Sonakshi that his daughter is a pilot and that is a respectable profession unlike acting. He alleges that all actresses keep changing their boyfriends everyday. Sonakshi asks him how many actresses does he actually know or is he saying things he has just heard about actresses. He tells her that the whole world knows about this fact. Sonakshi tells him that even they know a lot about builders since Pradeep is a builder. She tells him that they’ve heard builders get involved in a lot of unethical and illegal practices. She asks him what all illegal activities does he do and how many cases are in court against him. Pradeep gets enraged and tells her that he’s not one of those builders. Sonakshi stops him and tells him that she isn’t one of those actresses either. She tells him that she does her job with complete sincerity and purity. He tells her that looking at the rain dance episode it doesn’t seem so because she was clinging onto another man and romancing with him. Rani stops him and defends Sonakshi. She tells him that she did those scenes as Sonakshi’s duplicate. Rohit applauds Pradeep sarcastically and asks him to get out since he’s done talking.

Later, Naren scolds Rohit and tells him that the matter could’ve been handled more respectfully. Rohit tells him that if he would’ve slapped Pradeep and stopped him from insulting Sonakshi it wouldn’t have escalated. Rohit tells Sonakshi that he’s proud of her and encourages her to shut up every person who maligns her profession. Sonakshi apologises to Naren about what happened but he leaves furiously. Veena goes to their room and sees Naren uneasy. She checks his BP and realises it’s very high. She asks him to rest despite him wanting to call Pradeep to apologise. Meanwhile, Pooja approaches Nishi and asks her to stop going against Rani as she has proved her wrong tonight by not drinking any alcohol. Rani lavishly relaxes on her bed cherishing the cool air, soft bed and pest free room. Nishi comes and throws a jug of water on her face. She asks her if she has forgotten why she has been brought into this house. Rani tells Nishi that she remembers every bit as to why she has asked her to pretend to be Pooja’s biological mother.

