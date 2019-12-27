Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 27, 2019 Written Update: Rani blackmails Nishi

Today in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rani misuses her attachment with Pooja to extort 5 crores from Nishi. Rohit berates Nishi for getting Sonakshi involved in their plan unnecessarily.

In today’s episode, Nishi lashes out on Rani for forgetting why she has been brought into this house. Rani tells her that she remembers exactly why she has been asked to pretend to be Pooja’s biological mother. Nishi tells her that she just had to create a ruckus at the party by drinking alcohol so that Pooja begins to hate her but she didn’t do it. Instead she defended Sonakshi and showered all her love on Pooja to make her attached to her even more. Rani begins to blackmail Nishi and tells her that she had to act so much to make Sonakshi and Pooja believe that she’s genuinely Pooja’s mother. She tells Nishi that they’re filthy rich and to do such a big task she’s only getting paid 5 lakhs. She tells Nishi that she would want more money to bail out her real daughter from jail and live a lavish life. Rani demands 5 crores from Nishi and she gets enraged. Nishi goes to slap Rani but she stops her hand. Rani tells her that if Pooja finds out that she tried to slap her then it would be too bad for her. Nishi tells Rani that she can easily expose her but Rani tells her that all the legal papers that she gave her would prove her wrong instantly. Rani had also consulted her lawyer who had asked her to not get involved in this plan but money was above everything for her. She asks Nishi to better arrange those 5 crores soon. Then she sends Nishi out of her room by telling her that her timer has began ticking.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi stands on the balcony thinking about how she responded to Pradeep’s insult. She feels chilly due to the mild winter winds and Rohit comes and wraps her with a new saree. She sees that he bought a saree for her. When he asks her how is it, she criticises everything about it but still tells Rohit that she loves it. He gets upset so Sonakshi tells him that he should take her along next time so that she can teach him how to buy a saree. Rohit tells her that he wouldn’t do so because if he makes any mistakes again she will berate him like she did to Pradeep. Sonakshi feels bad about herself but Rohit apologises to her and tells her that he was joking. He tells her that whatever she did was right and he is proud of her. Sonakshi tells him that she could’ve handled everything in a better way because since she has come into the house the differences between Rohit and Naren are getting deepened. Rohit asks Sonakshi to not try to make everyone happy because it is not possible. Both of them feel hungry and Rohit decides to get the leftover food from the kitchen. Meanwhile, Rohan calls Pari and she tells him that Tanya has become suspicious of him. But she tells him that Tanya trusts her and has asked her to keep an eye on him by joining his work again. Rohan tells Pari that Tanya has simplified this for them as now they can meet openly without any fear. He says that Tanya is not that smart to realise that something is going on between them. Pari agrees with him but still feels a little scared.

Rohit sees Nishi is stress when he goes to take the food. Sonakshi wears the saree that Rohit bought and waits for him to come to the room. Rohit gets enraged at YK and Nishi as he had warned them to not go ahead with the plan. He had been against the plan since the beginning and now because Nishi didn’t listen to him, they’re in deeper trouble. Rohit recalls how he had asked Rani to back out from the plan too but they encouraged her. He gets mad at the fact that Nishi even sent Rani to Sonakshi’s set and unnecessarily got Sonakshi involved in the plan too. YK tells him that Rani had coincidentally gone to Sonakshi’s set and had informed them about it. But they asked her to not mind Rohit’s warning. Rohit tells them that everyone in the family thinks that Sonakshi has brought Rani home and they will blame her if something goes wrong. He tells them that he will not tolerate anything if something wrong happens with Sonakshi. Nishi tells Rohit that Rani has demanded 5 crores from her. He dismisses Nishi’s fear and tells her that he can throw Rani out any minute so she needn’t get scared of her threats. When he goes out of the room, he sees Rani consoling Pooja as she cries on her lap. Pooja tells Rani that she couldn’t understand why Nishi was trying to belittle her. Rani sees Rohit and shows him how she has Pooja on her side by being nice in front of Pooja. Rani asks Pooja to promise her that she will never fight with Nishi because she has raised her. Pooja feels like Rani is such a good person because she is still thinking about Nishi and her relationship even when Nishi tried to sabotage her image. Rohit sees how Pooja is getting attached to Rani. Rohit goes to his room and sees that Sonakshi slept without even having food. A teardrop falls on Sonakshi’s farce as Rohit feels bad for her. Sonakshi wakes up and sees Rohit in distress. He tells her that he met Nishi on the way back to the room which is why he got late. She asks him if everything is alright. Rohit doesn’t tells her about what is happening but Sonakshi asks him to swear on her and tells her what is wrong.

