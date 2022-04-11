The Kapil Sharma Show, 10th April 2022, Written Update: Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and Himesh grace episode

Today's episode begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming the audience and informing the audience that there is a new show coming 'Superstar Singer' on Sony TV. Kapil asks Archana to come to the other side of the stage and judge the contestants (judges of the new show). Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik grace the show with their presence and audition. Kapil congratulates Javed Ali for his song 'Srivalli'. He tells Alka Yagnik how she scolds children. Alka Yagnik replies she loves notorious children.

Aditya Narayan joins the show. Kapil Sharma welcomes the captains of Superstar Singers- Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammad Danish. They lit the stage with their euphonious voice. Later, Kapil starts with 'Post ka Postmortem'. Everyone bursts laughing reading the comments of the witty audience. Then Kiku comes in dressed as Tabla- Chintu Tigduvedi and Krishna comes as Tantana Kumari- the guitar. The table and guitar entertain the audience with their Jugalbandi.

Kapil shares a glimpse of the upcoming singing reality show. After the glimpse, Kapil welcomes little superstars of the show- Pratyush, Aaryananda, and Pranjal Vishwas. The kids impress everyone with their melodious voices. Kapil appreciates how such young kids have so much depth and feels in their voices. As Pratyush touches Kapil's feet, Kapil bends to touch Pratyush's feet. Kapil thanks everyone and the show ends.

