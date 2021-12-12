The Kapil Sharma Show, 11th December 2021, Written Update: Anu Malik and Amit Kumar as special guests

In today's episode, Kapil makes fun of Chandu. Chandu sets the tone for the evening. Rochelle Rao walks in and the comedian makes fun of her too. Rochelle says she has come to purchase groceries from Chandu.

Kapil welcomes Amit Kumar, Anu Malik, and Sadhana Sargam. The legendary singers walk in singing songs. Kapil mocks Archana. The trio is all praises for the Kapil Sharma Show. Anu Malik composes a song on the spot using random words. Sadhana is overjoyed to be able to share the stage with legends like Anu and Amit.

The trio sings a song. Sadhana shares that her name changed from Sadhana Ghanekar to Sadhana Sargam. Amit discusses how his father, Kishore Kumar, performed despite having a sore throat. Kapil asks Amit to sing a song and says that he will do lip-sync. The trio fills the stage with the melody of their voices and entertains everyone.

Sapna enters the room. She creates confusion about the name Anu and cracks hilarious jokes. Sapna speaks about Vaastu. She gives a doll to Amit and makes fun of one of the songs sung by him.

Anu Malik shares the struggle of his life before achieving fame. Kapil requests Sadhana to sing "Chupke Se Chupke Se" from "Saathiya." Kapil shows a video clip of Kumar Sanu making fun of Anu Malik. Kapil discusses a few hilarious rumours and asks the trio whether they believe it's a rumour or not. As shared by Amit, Kapil asks the audience to share if they have any weird habits. The audience shares hilarious experiences. One of the audiences is all praise for Kapil.

Kapil asks Archana and Amit to replicate a scene in which Kishore Kumar mimics both woman and a man.

When Lehri comes to the stage, he injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere. Sapna, Chandu, and Rochelle fight to be the model in Sudesh Lehri's album.

