The Kapil Sharma Show, 12 December 2021, Written Update: Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj, Poonam Dhillon grace the show

Today we saw that the audience were overjoyed and were on their feet as Kapil Sharma welcomed the superstar actresses of the 80’s Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj and Poonam Dhillon in the show. Archana Puran Singh hugged the evergreen divas of the Hindi film industry. Zeenat was overwhelmed to receive such appreciation from the audience and felt lucky for experiencing the same amount of love and support since 1980’s. Kapil was excited and happy as he had the chance of interacting with his all time favourite artists and also complimented them for maintaining their fitness level.

Zeenat praised Kapil for his dedication and also informed him that apart from his sense of humour, she is a big fan of his singing as his melodious voice relaxes her. Kapil got surprised to hear this from his favourite actress and the next moment took over the mic and sang ‘Chura Liya Hai’. Later, Kapil managed to enthrall one and all with his singing and accepted the fact that he was a huge fan of Zeenat Aman and has always considered as the trendsetter for other actresses. Poonam agreed with Kapil’s point and informed everyone that Zeenat was their idol.

Later, Archana shared a memory with the audience and revealed that Anita is a fitness freak and has won many competitions with the help of her physical strength. Krishna made his entry on the stage and took everyone by surprise when the latter mimicked Mithun Chakraborty and grooved on his songs. The guests were highly impressed by Krishna’s work while he interacted with everyone and entertained the audience. Moving on, Kapil read out the hilarious comments from the social media accounts of the celebrities. Kiku took over the stage with his unique sense of humour. Furthermore, Kapil gave a chance to the audience to interact with their favourite superstars.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

