The Kapil Sharma Show, 12th February 2022, Written Update: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu spread love

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the show and wishes everyone a happy Valentine’s Day. He asks Archana if she has been getting more gifts after marriage or she got it before. She tells after marriage they’re both saving money and everyone laughs. Kapil welcomes Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu and they enter the stage and dance on Pehli Nazar Mein. Kapil asks them about their relationship and their gifts. Karan tells Bipasha likes surprise gifts that’s why she lets him know what she wants. Everyone laughs and Kapil tells that’s nice how she plans her own surprise. Bipasha tells she helps him that’s all.

Archana tells she has never received a rose, teddy, etc as she used to scold them and shoo them away. Kapil tells she must be selling the roses she received. Kapil asks Bipasha if Karan still hugs for a long time after marriage also. Bipasha tells Karan is a hug master and calls him “huggu”. Karan laughs and tells who calls their husband out loud as a “huggu” and everyone laughs. Kapil asks them if they have had any side effects after marriage. They talk about the cultural differences in their marriage and how good it is. Karan tells after marriage his life changed in a good way and Bipasha is his best choice. Bipasha tells she’s very happy and Karan kisses her cheek.

Karan tells Bipasha’s mother wanted a boy to name him Karan but she was born. Bipasha tells it's weird how even before her younger sister was born, her mother wanted a “Karan” but now both the daughters are married to men named Karan. Then, Kapil’s entire team entertain everyone. Karan and Bipasha leave after thanking everyone.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

