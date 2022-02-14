The Kapil Sharma Show, 13 February 2022, Written Update: Badhai Do cast celebrate Valentine’s Day

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes ‘Badhai Do’ cast Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Kapil praises Bhumi's beautiful saree, to which she says that wearing a Saree in the Kapil Sharma show for promotions proved lucky for her movies. Kapil asks Bhumi about her love life, to which she says she doesn't have an affair in the "public eye". Later, Bhumi reveals her childhood dream of running away with her partner to marry. Rajkummar shares the difficulties of his bodybuilding journey being a vegetarian. Kapil asks Bhumi why she uses her leg to stop a scooter instead of a break, to which she explains her shooting tales in which the movie director asked her to drive on sloppy roads of Mussoorie, and she found it difficult.

Kapil plays a game with Bhumi and Rajkummar in which a person enacts the words of a chosen food or ritual, and the other participant has to guess it. The game goes well as the duo plays smartly. Kiku Sharda enters the stage and cracks a few funny jokes. He says he feels like visiting the Maldives with Bhumi and having breakfast in the pool. Krushna Abhishek enters the stage in a girl's attire and proposes Rajkummar to be his Valentine. Later Krushna proposes Kiku to be his Valentine to get a free entry in Valentine's party and roasts each other.

Kapil plays another segment named 'Post Ka Postmortem' in which he shows Instagram posts of the guests and reads out funny comments. Kapil welcomes the director of Badhai do Harshavardhan Kulkarni and mocks him saying his title should be 'Khulkarni' for his open thinking. Kapil asks the actors when they received the most congratulations.

Later, Bhumi shares she received the most beautiful vegetarian award. Kapil asks the actors to perform a rap and entertain the audience. Chandan Prabhakar enters the stage and cracks a few jokes on 'Kiss Day', in response to which Kapil roasts him. Sumona enters the stage, and then Chandan proposes to her for dinner. Kapil mocks Sumona for her failed punch lines.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

