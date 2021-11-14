The Kapil Sharma Show, 13th November 2021, Written Update: Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji grace the sets

In today's episode, Kapil welcomes Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh, the female leads of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari joins Kapil in grooving to Bunty Aur Babli 2's song. When asked about the film's male leads, Rani Mukerji responds that times have changed and now it's the girls' era.

When Kapil asks why there was a 17-year gap between parts 1 and 2, Rani Mukerji says it was because they were waiting for Sharvari to be grown. She then talks about the movie and her husband, Aditya Chopra. Sharvari discusses her experience as an assistant director.

Kapil asks Rani Mukerji to respond to his questions as if she were a middle-class housewife, which turns out to be really amusing. Rani pulls Kapil's leg. She then discusses her routine in the lockdown period.

Krushna walks inside the room as Sapna. She tells the most amusing jokes. She then makes fun of Archana. Sapna cracks a joke on Siddhant Chaturvedi and also presents a list of the massages available at her salon, which sounds unusual.

Kapil asks Rani and Sharvari a few questions. Rani talks about her first experience working with Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan. Kapil asks the audience to share their experiences if anything similar to Bunty Aur Babli has happened in their lives. Kapil cracks hilarious jokes. Rani Mukerji performs a duet with one of the fans sitting in the audience.

Kiku enters as the lawyer, cracks a few jokes, and sets the tone for the evening. Kapil makes fun of the lawyer. Sharvari and the lawyer dance together. The lawyer asks Rani Mukerji to get Bunty. Rani and Sharari go to bring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan delivers some hilarious jokes. Saif and Rani talk about the differences between then and today. Saif's leg-pulling entertains Rani. A romantic moment is enacted between the two.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.