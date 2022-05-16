The Kapil Sharma Show, 15th May 2022, Written Update: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team promote their film

Today’s episode begins with Kapil telling Archana that fear is constant. He mocks Archana by saying that even she fears someone taking her place. Kapil welcomes the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Kapil flirts with Kiara by saying that he won’t compliment her in the usual manner. Kiara tells the audience that she loves them and Kapil asks the editors to edit the clip and add his name. Kiara tells Kapil that the script of the movie is such that you would feel as if it was meant for Kartik. Later, Kapil welcomes Rajpal Yadav and director Anees Bazmee.

Kapil pulls Rajpal Yadav’s legs by telling him that no matter what, he shall always stay the Chota Pandit. Rajpal Yadav shares with Kapil how he buys his clothes from the kids’ section. Kapil asks Anees Bazmee when he is casting him in the next sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He also asks him why every movie of his has one character named ‘Sanjana’. Anees Bazmee replies that he does not invest much time in deciding name of characters. Then, everyone shares their superstitious beliefs and notions. Bumper makes an entry to entertain everyone.

She expresses her love to Rajpal Yadav and tells Anees Bazmee that she would have been the best-fitted actor for the movie. Bumper also reveals she has a bungalow where ghosts tell her to pay rent. Kartik’s mother approves Bumper as the eligible DIL. Kapil carries out ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ and reads off the hilarious comments from star cast’s posts. Later, Chandu dresses as Baba and Bhoori as Monjulika and they entertain everyone. Kapil mocks them but they tell him that the show is running just because of them. Some contestants come on the show and the star cast has to guess their voices. Kartik and Kiara dance with everyone and the show ends.

