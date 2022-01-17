The Kapil Sharma Show, 16 January 2022, Written Update: Dosti special with Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan

In today's episode, Archana Puran Singh welcomes ravishing actresses Raveena Tandon with director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder. Host Kapil Sharma asks Farah how she got a leg injury, to which Farah confesses she fell at her swimming pool steps. Kapil further praises Raveena for the success of her web series Aranyak. He asks Raveena what difference she feels in today's direction and writing compared to the '90s. Raveena says she feels exhausted while shooting for web series because directors nowadays focus more on character development.

Archana reveals that Farah was a background dancer when her first dance song launched, to which the latter shares she is not a trained choreographer but learned through observing. Kapil asks if Farah has choreographed Shakira for a Bollywood version of 'Hips Don't Lie.' Farah agrees and requests Kapil to dance with Archana. Kapil asks Raveena how she felt when Farah recreated the iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Katrina Kaif. Raveena says Farah and Katrina have done a superb job.

Later, Krushna Abhishek enters the stage in a lady's attire and cracks a few jokes on Akshay Kumar and Farah. Krushna talks to Raveena about her film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and indirectly shares that Govinda doesn't consider Krushna, his nephew, and there is a family issue. Later, Krushna proposes some peculiar massages to make guests laugh. Kapil shows Instagram posts of Farah and Raveena and reads the funny comments of the public. After the light-hearted entrainment, Kapil plays 'Guess the food' with the guests. Both played it pretty well.

Furthermore, Kapil asks Farah how she managed to cast so many stars in Om Shanti Om's title song. She says she invited everyone by visiting their home, and Shah Rukh Khan wanted Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in the song and tried to call them. Again, Kapil allows the audience to interact with the guests and asks them to share their weird stories. Farhan calls Kapil a health care worker because laughter is medicine. Then Sudesh Lehri enters the stage as Kapil's ‘Chacha’ for some comedy.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

