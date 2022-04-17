The Kapil Sharma Show, 16th April 2022, Written Update: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur & Pankaj promote Jersey

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He talks about cricket and tells how everyone is behind the jersey of the cricket teams now. He jokes about how some people get 99 written on their jerseys because even Sachin Tendulkar also has the same number but gets out after 15 runs only and tells how they can't even score 15 runs but will put the number 99. Everyone laughs and then he tells even people supporting a particular team also will wear the same jersey and cheer. He talks about how a jersey signifies the unity between all the team members.

He then calls Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur onto the stage and they enter, and the entire audience clap for them. Shahid tells none of the movies feel complete until and unless they come to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote it as it’s a ritual for everyone. He tells the movie won’t be a hit if they don’t come to this show and praises Kapil for his skills. Kapil thanks him. Shahid tells this movie is all about cricket and emotion. He tells how people cried for Taare Zameen Par and unite in terms of emotion for a particular movie and tells it’s the same for his movie.

Mrunal tells how special this movie was for her. Pankaj reminisces about one of his incidents with his dad and shared it with the audience. Later, Kapil’s team entertains the entire team of ‘Jersey’ and they have a marvelous time. They all thank Kapil for having them and thank the audience. Kapil gives his best regards to the movie and they leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

