The Kapil Sharma Show, 16th October 2021, Written Update: Gales of laughter with Taapsee Pannu

Kapil Sharma kicks off the show with Dussehra’s wishes. He then invites the talented star Taapsee Pannu. Kapil Sharma wishes good luck to her for the new film Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee gives an insight into how badly she wanted to do a film on the subject of gender tests for athletes. Kapil Sharma sheds light on Taapsee Pannu’s action roles in her recent films and jokes on how she has been preparing for it.

Kapil then invites the rest of the cast of Rashmi Rocket. Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pathak join Taapsee on the stage. Kapil continues with his jokes with the rest of the cast as well. Later on, Amit Trivedi makes his entry with the beautiful song “Zindagi Tere Naam”. Damodar delivers one of the funny segments of the show as he cracks jokes on the guests. He points out Supriya Pathak’s similarity with Jackie Shroff’s and makes her deliver dialogue in his style.

Damodar departs for the time being and Kapil Sharma moves on to the next segment where he reads out the funny comments that his guests have received on social media. Some of the comments turn out to be so appealing that both Kapil and the guest admire the creativity.

Just as Taapsee conveys her wish to make a superhero film, Kapil asks the audiences what kind of superpowers they wish to have and he gets some funny responses. Among the audience, one turns out to be a Kapil’s fan and he presents him with an artwork he calls “invisible painting”. The show further delivers excellent performances from Chandu, Krishna, and the rest before it wraps with a dance with the guests.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.