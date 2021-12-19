The Kapil Sharma Show, 18 December 2021, Written Update: Rib-tickling laughter with The Whistleblower cast

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes the star cast of ‘The Whistleblower’ Sonali Kulkarni, Ravi Kishan, and Sachin Khedekar. They crack some hilarious jokes. Sachin talks about a phone call. The trio talks about their roles in the series. Archana Puran Singh makes fun of Kapil.

Sonali is all praise for Archana. Ravi Kishan speaks about his career and how he got into the role. Sonali talks about the experience when they both worked on a film previously. This turns so funny. Ravi Kishan reminds Archana that they danced together for a song, Archana says that she doesn't remember. Sachin shares his experience when he worked with Abbas Mustan.

Later, Kapil makes a video call to Ritwik Bhowmik. Ritwik thanks Kapil for entertaining everyone. Kapil asks Ritwik about his role in the series. Ritwik shares his college life.

Kapil then welcomes Ashish Verma and Ankita Sharma. Kapil tries to flirt with Ankita. Kapil asks Ankita how she got the opportunity for the series ‘The Whistleblower’. Kiku enters as the lawyer, cracks a few jokes, and sets the tone for the evening. He talks about the trailer and how he liked it so much. The advocate cracks hilarious jokes. Kapil mocks Damodar. Ravi Kishan joins Damodar for a dance.

Kapil displays a few photos of Ashish, Ankita, Ravi Kishan, Sonali, and Sachin and they read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos. Kapil asks a few hilarious questions. The five of them share their experiences.

Sapna enters the room. She cracks hilarious jokes on Ravi Kishan. She goes on to pull Sachin’s legs. Sapna asks Ravi Kishan to produce films and suggests some funny titles for the films. She then tells them about the list of massages. While Ravi Kishan and Sapna shake a leg to a Bhojpuri song, others also join them.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show, 12 December 2021, Written Update: Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj, Poonam Dhillon grace the show