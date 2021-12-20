The Kapil Sharma Show, 19 December 2021, Written Update: Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan visit the sets

In today’s episode dancers covered the stage and created an atmosphere like a circus as the film ‘Atrangi' is about the story of a magician. Akshay Kumar made his entry on the stage with a mind-blowing magic trick and informed everyone about the plot of the film and his character. The audience was enraptured by Akshay’s entry while the latter took everyone by surprise when he started showcasing his magic tricks to everyone. Archana welcomed Akshay to their show and also asked him to motivate Kapil in terms of fitness. Akshay took charge of the show and ordered Kapil to come out from the actors’ lobby as they were already late compared to their planned schedule.

Kapil stepped on the stage and requested Akshay to take over the show as no one from his team would dare to speak in front of the megastar. Akshay complimented Kapil’s show and gave him the credit for making everyone laugh at the time slot of his show as people wait for the weekend to experience the most entertaining hours of their night. Later, Akshay invited Kapil’s team on the stage and showed them the video clips from their previous episodes, and mocked them for giving away their everything in return for money.

Furthermore, Krushna and others had no answers to Akshay’s questions while everyone decided to stay silent as they make fun of every actor who has visited their show. Kapil then invited the gorgeous actress Sara Ali Khan to the stage while Akshay appreciated her for the flawless work she has been doing in Bollywood ever since she entered the industry. Moving on, Kapil read out some hilarious comments posted on the social media accounts of the celebrities and appreciated the fans for their creativity.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

