The Kapil Sharma Show, 19 February 2022, Written Update: The Fame Game & A Thursday cast grace the stage

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes everyone to the show. He welcomes Madhuri Dixit Nene. She enters and he sings a song for her kneeling down. The audience gives her a standing ovation. Archana welcomes her and Madhuri thanks everyone for having her on stage. Kapil asks Madhuri if she married Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene just so he could keep a check on her heartbeat since he’s a cardiologist as other people can’t do that. He asks her if Dr. Nene called another doctor when he held her hand since his heartbeat would’ve raised or if he actually said “I Love You”. Madhuri laughs.

Then, he calls the other cast members of the series The Fame Game. Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi and Lakshvir Saran on the stage. They enter and dance with Kapil. Archana welcomes the whole team. Kapil asks Sanjay what made him agree to do this series. He tells he only agreed because Madhuri was a part of it. He entertains everyone and asks them about their roles. Then, Kapil thanks the whole team of The Fame Game for coming and wishes them the best. They thank everyone and leave.

Later, Kapil welcomes the cast of A Thursday; Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni. Kapil asks them about their movie and their role. They tell that their casting has been done very well and every individual has given their best. Kapil entertains them with his whole team and makes them laugh. In the end, he thanks them all for coming and they thank everyone and ask them to watch their movie and leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show, 13 February 2022, Written Update: Badhai Do cast celebrate Valentine’s Day