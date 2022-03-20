The Kapil Sharma Show, 19th March 2022, Written Update: Chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor & Ranveer enjoy

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He then welcomes the three famous chefs of India; Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar. They enter and everyone applauds for them. Kapil jokes on Archana saying she will probably ask the chefs to get into the car and tell them that they can pick up mutton on the way.

Kapil asks them if they were given utensils instead of well wishes when they’re were born. This leaves everyone in splits. He compliments their skills and talks about the importance of their field. He asks them who was their inspiration to become a chef. Ranveer and Kunal say their inspiration was Sanjeev and they ask the master chef who was his inspiration. Sanjeev reveals he didn’t even know what a “chef” was but this was his passion from a long time and wanted everyone to appreciate the chefs. All of them share their experiences and Kunal tells the term “halwayi” has been looked down. Archana agrees and says chefs do earn a lot of money. Ranveer says one should become a chef or Kapil Sharma.

Kunal says when he was a kid and met Archana he asked her for an autograph and put his hand forward but she refused. Archana apologises and tells she snubbed him very badly. The entire team entertains the chefs and they have a good time. Lastly, Kapil thanks them for gracing the show.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

