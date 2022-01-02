The Kapil Sharma Show, 1st January 2022, Written Update: Musical fun with Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes the ever-elegant and gorgeous Nora Fatehi, and the dashing stud Guru Randhawa. Kapil flirts with the actress. Archana pulls Kapil's leg and in response to that, he makes fun of her. Kapil cracks hilarious jokes. The host asks Nora about the album shoot and the effort she’d put in to ensure a successful end. Kapil and Nora make fun of Guru. Kapil asks Guru about the usage of the words "Rani, Naach, and Dance" in his song.

When Kapil asks Nora about her statement regarding Taimur, she asks him if he is jealous and this turns hilarious. Kapil is all praise for Guru and also speaks about his future collaboration with him. He asks Guru and Nora to perform on an old Bollywood song.

Kiku enters as the lawyer, cracks a few jokes, and sets the tone for the evening. Kapil mocks the advocate. Advocate Damodar talks about the music video and tells funny jokes. Mr. Damodar asks Nora to do a music video with her. Rochelle Rao walks in as Mr. Damodar's assistant. When Rochelle asks Guru to dance with her, the advocate challenges her that he can also dance with Nora. The four shake a leg on the stage.

Kapil displays a few photos of the duo, and read aloud the hilarious comments on the posts. Kapil asks Nora and Guru a few questions. Kapil asks Nora if she learnt to dance by watching online videos. Nora says yes. The comedian asks the audience to share their experience if they tried ordering anything online or learning anything online. The audience shares a few funny experiences.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.