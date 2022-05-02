The Kapil Sharma Show, 1st May 2022, Written Update: Anil Kapoor and co-stars promote Thar

Today's episode begins with Kapil Sharma telling Archana Puran Singh that he has bought something smacking hot, and she assumes it to be Jalebi. Kapil makes fun of Archana always thinking about food. Kapil welcomes the star cast of Thar- Anil Kapoor, Mukti Mohan, Satish Kaushik, and Raj Singh Chaudhary. Kapil appreciates how the Mohan family has spectacular daughters all in the glam industry and he also congratulates her on becoming the aunt of Neeti Mohan's baby.

Kapil Sharma tells a fun fact that the camera covers only the people who laugh out loud. So, Anil Kapoor stands and starts laughing as hard as he can. Bumper (Kiku Sharda) entertains everyone with his acting. Kapil makes fun of Bumper’s body and asks why is he even on earth in the first place. Bumper tells that she has also stepped into the Bollywood industry and almost get selected for a role but as soon as she showed her face, they rejected her. Kapil conducted 'Post ka Postmortem' and read humorous comments on their posts.

Mukti Mohan, Anil Kapoor, and Bumper danced on My Name is Lakhan. Krushna comes dressed as Jackie Shroff. Anil Kapoor is so awestruck by his acting that he could not control laughing. Krushna makes fun of Archana as the judge of the show. Later, Kapil Sharma enacts the role of a policeman. Mukti Mohan pretends to have lost her purse. Kapil says how people call the police for mundane things but never to celebrate birthdays. He asks Mukti if she has lost her purse or her entire house in a purse. A lady from the audience tells how much she loves the show that she came especially from Italy. She says that for her, India is love.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

