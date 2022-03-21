The Kapil Sharma Show, 20th March 2022, Written Update: A musical reunion with Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes everyone to the show in the same fashion. He then invites the legendary singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Kapil Sharma compliments Udit ji that he looks so young that if he hides his son Aditya Narayan, he can remarry even today. He further jokes that Archana was asking if any young-lotion ad-makers came to Udit ji. Alka scoffs telling now he has become Dadaji.

They talk about the history of the making of Qayamat Se Qayamat song and the duo of Anand and Milind ji. Udit Narayan talks about his past shows and how once Yash Chopra called at his home while he was busy doing shows in America. He got paranoid and as he landed in India, he first went to shoot ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ song. Everyone joked about Udit ji’s habit of lying about time.

Later, Kiku Sharda enters as an advocate. He says once he placed a lighter in hands of Deepak and that’s how ‘Deepak Jal Gaya’. He says he relates much to the movie as he also ran with his wife. Kapil jokes that only his wife ran seeing him. Chingaari calls Kiku a ‘gobi ka phool’. Then, the show proceeds with the next segment, ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ where Kapil reads out comments under the guests’ social media posts. After some time, Udit ji sings iconic singer Mohammad Rafi’s song and everyone rejoices in rhythm. Then Alka ji and Udit ji sing ‘Anjaan’ and ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’.

Later, Kapil reads assumptions about the guests. As this round gets over, Sapna enters. She tells Archana ji that there must be a different way of telling jokes. Thus, Udit ji shares the elephant-rat joke in the form of a song. In the end, the crew gathers on the stage and thank the guests. The episode ends.

