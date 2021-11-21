The Kapil Sharma Show, 20th November 2021, Written Update: Blockbuster night with Dhamaka stars

In today's episode, Kapil welcomes Kartik Aaryan. Kartik's effort is praised by Kapil, and the actor is mocked for stealing Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Then Kapil welcomes Mrunal Thakur and Amrutha Subhash. Mrunal dances for Amrutha as she sings a Marathi song.

Kapil praises Amrutha's previous works. Then they talk about how the entire film was shot in just ten days. Kapil throws hilarious jokes on how the romance sequences are shot. Kapil flirts with Mrunal and urges her to check her horoscope before reading the scripts since she is standing on the bridge in Dhamaka and did not find her true love in Super 30 because she married someone else.

Advocate Mr. Damodar, played by Kiku Sharda, enters the scene. The advocate brings along a fake snake to help him sense where the Dhamaka is taking place. With a few jokes, he instantly creates a stir. Kapil makes fun of the lawyer. Mrunal and Kartik shake a leg on stage with the advocate.

Kapil displays a few photos of the trio, and they read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos. Kapil asks the trio some amusing questions about their regular activities. Then Kapil requests Amrutha to sing a song. When Kapil asks Mrunal and Kartik to sing, Kartik reads the song instead of singing it and turns it into a rap.

Later, Krushna Abhishek comes in the get-up of Sheikh to entertain everyone. He cracks hilarious jokes. Sheikh asks Kartik to feed the banana to the imaginary horse and then asks him to have a ride on it.

Kapil discusses a few rumours and asks the trio whether it's a rumour or not. The audience interacts with the star cast of Dhamaka. Kapil sings for his fans who are in the audience.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

